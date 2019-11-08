Four people arrested for distribution of crystal methamphetamine in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. announced the arrest of four adults, for multiple charges in connection to the distribution of schedule II controlled dangerous substances (CDS) methamphetamine (crystal meth).

On October 29, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Narcotics Division were conducting an investigating a drug transaction of “crystal meth” involving 28-year-old Michael Billiot, of Houma; 32-year-old Trinity Bourgeois, of Boothville; 31-year-old Amanda Portier, of Boothville and 48-year-old Terry Denet, of Boothville.

Shortly after the transaction, the PPSO Narcotics Division simultaneously executed a search warrant at the location while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 23 of the vehicle Billiot was operating during the exchange.

The search warrant yielded the seizure of a large, undisclosed amount of crystal meth, along with items commonly associated with the distribution of illegal narcotics, while the traffic stop investigation revealed Billiot to be in possession of an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and a loaded handgun.

“During this investigation, we were able to remove a large amount of drugs that was imported from outside our parish intended to be distributed to our residents,” said Sheriff Turlich. “Our Narcotics Division did an excellent job handling this case resulting in four arrests and the seizure of the highly addictive crystal meth along with a firearm. We will continue to work hard to stop these dangerous drugs from entering our parish and affecting our quality of life.”

Michael Billiot was charged with distribution of schedule II CDS Methamphetamine (crystal meth), illegal carrying of weapons/possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, window obscuring material (illegal window tint) and a revoked license plate.

Trinity Bourgeois was charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule II CDS methamphetamine (crystal meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy to commit distribution of a schedule II CDS.

Amanda Portier was charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule II CDS methamphetamine (crystal meth), possession of drug paraphernalia along with outstanding warrants.

Terry Denet was charged with criminal conspiracy of possession of a schedule II CDS.