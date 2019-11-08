Four children kidnapped from Washington Parish

WASHINGTON PARISH – Sheriff Randy Seal seeks the public’s help in locating four kidnapped children and their kidnappers.

The kidnapped children are Alyssa Weathers, Noah Weathers, Cayden Abelseth and Lili Abelseth.

Joshua Abelseth and Jennifer Abelseth, who lost custody of their children through court order, took the children from their grandparents’ home in Washington Parish and are believed to have fled the state.

The last known sighting was in Alabama, in the general area of Tuscaloosa or Birmingham.

It is not known if they are still in that area or if they were passing through.