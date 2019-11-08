FNF Scholar Athlete: Gavin Daigle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houma, La. -- From wide receiver to starting quarterback.

It's his final season playing for Vandebilt Catholic, and Gavin Daigle is tackling a brand new role and all new mechanics.

"I mean I've always played football so I know how it works," Daigle said. "But as far as changing positions, it's completely different."

"We had two guys battling it out for us and I think his leadership overall is what put him above the other competition," said Vandebilt Catholic Head Coach Lance Ledet. "He's done a tremendous job for us so far this year."

For Daigle, who maintains a 4.1 weighted GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, the leadership aspect of the new position was something he made a choice to embrace.

"As a receiver-- especially one that doesn't play-- you don't really see the field much or have much of a say," Daigle said. "So it's kind of hard for your opinion to matter but whenever you have a direct influence on your teammates and the game and how it plays out, you naturally have a bigger role and it's up to you to decide what you do with it."

Gavin said he hopes to attend UL and go down the pre-med track or study civil engineering.

