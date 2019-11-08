FNF Scholar Athlete: Gavin Daigle

Posted 11:58 PM, November 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

Houma, La. -- From wide receiver to starting quarterback.

It's his final season playing for Vandebilt Catholic, and Gavin Daigle is tackling a brand new role and all new mechanics.

"I mean I've always played football so I know how it works," Daigle said. "But as far as changing positions, it's completely different."

"We had two guys battling it out for us and I think his leadership overall is what put him above the other competition," said Vandebilt Catholic Head Coach Lance Ledet. "He's done a tremendous job for us so far this year."

For Daigle, who maintains a 4.1 weighted GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, the leadership aspect of the new position was something he made a choice to embrace.

"As a receiver-- especially one that doesn't play-- you don't really see the field much or have much of a say," Daigle said. "So it's kind of hard for your opinion to matter but whenever you have a direct influence on your teammates and the game and how it plays out, you naturally have a bigger role and it's up to you to decide what you do with it."

Gavin said he hopes to attend UL and go down the pre-med track or study civil engineering.

Gavin Daigle of Vandebilt Catholic, this week's Scholar Athlete. Brought to you by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.