× Chilly start to the weekend then nice

A cold front is moving through southeast Louisiana Friday morning with a 10 degree drop in temperatures behind it. This cold front will drop the area into the 50s as it pushes through.

After that numbers will struggle to rebound much through the day. Expect 60-62 for this afternoon except areas farther north will likely stay in the 50s.

Skies will be clearing out this evening after sunset and that will lead us to a cold night.

Look for lows all the way down into the mid and upper 30s across the north Saturday morning with mid 40s on the south shore.

Nice conditions after that though. Look for sun with low 60s Saturday and highs around 70 on Sunday. A couple of nice days with cool night.