Tonight was the Boudin, Bourbon and Beer food event at Champions Square that featured dishes from more than 70 of the greatest chefs in the country .
Saturday, the foundation's signature fundraising event -- Carnivale du Vin-- at the Ernest Morial Convention Center celebrates its 15th year. A nationally recognized charity wine auction brings together the top names in food, wine and entertainment to benefit children's causes.
Since its inception, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted more than $10 million to children's charities to support culinary, nutrition and arts programs.
For more information go to Emeril.org