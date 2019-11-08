Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's time to kick it up a notch. With a goal of $3 million in mind, Emeril Lagasse and the Emeril Lagasse Foundation are hoping to raise that amount and more at two major fundraising events this weekend.

Tonight was the Boudin, Bourbon and Beer food event at Champions Square that featured dishes from more than 70 of the greatest chefs in the country .

Saturday, the foundation's signature fundraising event -- Carnivale du Vin-- at the Ernest Morial Convention Center celebrates its 15th year. A nationally recognized charity wine auction brings together the top names in food, wine and entertainment to benefit children's causes.

Since its inception, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted more than $10 million to children's charities to support culinary, nutrition and arts programs.

