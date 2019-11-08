Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off in Thibodaux

Big Boy's Main Street Cook-Off
"Flocked with locals and visitors alike, Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off is a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients found along the bayou. In a two block area of Historic Downtown Thibodaux, Big Boy’s takes place each year as the kick-off event of the Thibodeauxville Fall Festival weekend. This year it’s bigger and better than ever with 30+ teams cooking up dishes like shrimp & grits, jambalaya boulettes and charbroiled oysters…it’s one of the bayou’s best kept secrets!" - downtownthibodaux.org
- Friday, November 8, 2019
- Historic Downtown Thibodaux
- Time:
- Gates open at 3:00pm
- Cook-off participants will begin serving at 6:00 PM
- Admission:
- Tickets are $10
- Children 10 and under are free
- For more information call (985) 413-9886
Click here for more information about the Big Boy's Main Street Cook-Off.