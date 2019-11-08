Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off in Thibodaux

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Boy's Main Street Cook-Off

"Flocked with locals and visitors alike, Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off is a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients found along the bayou. In a two block area of Historic Downtown Thibodaux, Big Boy’s takes place each year as the kick-off event of the Thibodeauxville Fall Festival weekend. This year it’s bigger and better than ever with 30+ teams cooking up dishes like shrimp & grits, jambalaya boulettes and charbroiled oysters…it’s one of the bayou’s best kept secrets!" - downtownthibodaux.org

Friday, November 8, 2019

Historic Downtown Thibodaux

Time: Gates open at 3:00pm Cook-off participants will begin serving at 6:00 PM

Admission: Tickets are $10 Children 10 and under are free

For more information call (985) 413-9886

Click here for more information about the Big Boy's Main Street Cook-Off.