‘BEAT BAMA’ merch selling like crazy in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE (WGMB-TV FOX 44) - As the anticipation continues to grow ahead of the LSU-Alabama match-up this weekend, local businesses across the capital city are hoping to see a lot of green this week as fans get ready for the big showdown.

Even with the game on the road in Tuscaloosa, shops across the capital city are hoping to cash in on tiger pride.

Patrick Wilkerson of Bengals & Bandits Clothing says this week is one they take a long time to prep for. "We do our beat BAMA shirts, pins, buttons. That's always just a big deal."

There's no shortage of purple and gold around Baton Rouge.

At the Rotolo's on Burbank, they've made thousands of "Beat BAMA" pins to support the tigers. "We are a mile and a half from the stadium. We are from Baton Rouge. We've been LSU our whole lives at Rotolo's so It's all about beat BAMA this week," says Mitch Rotolo Jr:.