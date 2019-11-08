× 13-year-old student arrested for bringing a gun to Mandeville Jr. High

MANDEVILLE, LA – Just before 11 A.M. on Friday, November 8, Mandeville Jr. High Administration and the School Resource Officer (SRO) recovered a handgun from student.

The SRO was acting on tip received from a fellow student.

The handgun was taken from a 13-year-old white male 7th grader.

The 7th grader reportedly made threatening comments directed towards the SRO.

As of this time, the weapon is recovered, and the suspect student is in custody at the Mandeville Police Department.

No students, staff or officers are in danger.

Detectives are questioning the suspect currently.

Once the appropriate criminal charges are determined, the juvenile suspect will be booked accordingly and transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.