Want to buy The Blue Dog Bug? It’s the VW Beetle that can be yours if your price is right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - You know the Blue Dog.

The famous dog from famous Louisiana artist George Rodrigue.

He painted on a lot of canvases.

One of them is a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle.

It's the Blue Dog Bug.

And it can be yours, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants you to know, if the price is right.

New Orleans Auction Galleries auctioneer Taylor Eichenwald has the keys to the car.

The Blue Dog Bug was a Neiman Marcus Christmas wish back in 2001.

The Blue Dog Bug has only 584 miles on it.

If you've got the money, then you've got the time to add your own memories and miles.

For more on the Blue Dog Bug and how you can buy it, just click right here please.