Thibodaux: Home to 500 Volunteer Fire Fighters

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)- First responders are the true heroes in emergency situations. They are the ones who don't hesitate when something bad is happening. Twist reporter, Peyton LoCicero tell us that there is one local fire department that shines brighter than the rest.

Well known for sugar cane, rice fields and crawfish ponds, Thibodaux citizens also have another specialty, fighting fires.

Did you know that Thibodaux has an abundance of fire fighters? With almost 500 fire fighters, Thibodaux Fire Department the largest unpaid, volunteer fire department in the entire state of Louisiana.

"It's made of people who care about people... and that's why we get into this business," explained Benton Foret. "I joined way back in 1994. I was 18 years old. It was a family tradition."

Following in his family's footsteps, the Foret family's commitment to fighting fires stretches back four generations.

"So, I felt compelled to continue to do that as a part of our family tradition."

While some of the firefighters were born into it, others feel like they were born to do it.

"It's a love for what we do. To think, I've been here for 34 years and it's like day one for me," shared Robert Riviere.

It's important for the volunteer fire department to find those with hearts willing to serve.

"One thing that we recently started is the student fire fighting association at Nicholls State University. And that in the last couple of years has brought in, I'm going to guess 10 to 20 new members," said Riviere.

"Even those around this area know, there is no one who gets into this to get rich. It's to give back," explained Foret.

The Thibodaux Fire Department says, they are always looking for the next generation of fire fighters.