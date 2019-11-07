The new MSY is “wheels up” and ready for take off.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- The City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Aviation Board celebrated the first flight departing from the new terminal. The brand new, world-class airport terminal welcomed passengers in true New Orleans style with a Second Line parading them to the gates. As the passengers traveled through the facility for the first time, they were in aw of the new features. The first departure, which was Southwest Airlines flight 3238 to Atlanta. Departing on time at 5:05 a.m., the airport is off to a great start.

WGNO's Peyton LoCicero takes us through the new airport for a live look.