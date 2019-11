Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2018, for the third straight year, police suicides outnumbered line-of-duty deaths.

167 officers took their own lives last year.

These numbers have spurred lawmakers into action.

The House and Senate have introduced legislation that would require the FBI to create the first national and anonymous database to track and identify patterns behind each suicide death.

Raquel Martin reports on the bipartisan effort to save the lives of those who serve and protect.