Outing the Whistleblower

President Trump says he should be able to face his accuser—the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry into the President’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

The President’s Republican allies in Congress are calling for the whistleblower to come forward and testify in the Impeachment inquiry.

Those calls are being led by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul who wants the whistleblower’s identity revealed.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey says Congress must uphold the Whistleblower laws, designed to protect those who come forward with charges of wrongdoing.

Morgan Wright reports on battle over the whistleblower.