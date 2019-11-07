No Zion, anytime soon

Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson, won’t make his NBA debut anytime soon.

Head coach Alvin Gentry said Thursday that Williamson will not play in the month of November.

Here’s Zion at practice Thursday.

Williamson, had surgery on his right knee in late October. He said he will be cautious with his comeback, noting that it is a long season.

Exactly what Williamson is doing, and at what phase he is, in his rehabilitation, is unclear. Gentry was asked about Zion's rehab, and if it was too ambitious for to expect a return for the draft's first pick, in the month of November?

The Pelicans, 1-6, host Toronto Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.

 

