Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. (WGNO)- Day one, flight one. The New Orleans International Airport is off to a good start. The first flight had a course set for Atlanta and the flight departed on time. Taking flight and making history, Philip Moore was excited to be apart of New Orleans history and boarded the Southwest flight as the first passenger.

WGNO's Peyton LoCicero shows us a live look at what's happening in the terminal.