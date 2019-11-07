LGBT Adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Trump administration has proposed a rule change that would remove protections for LGBT families who want to adopt or provide other services to children.

The change would mean religious affiliated organizations could continue to receive federal money, even if the organizations refuse to work with LGBT families.

The rule change would also include HIV and STD treatment programs, pre-k programs, and other public health initiatives.

Health and Human Services says the rule supports religious freedom.

Alexandra Limon reports faith based agencies say they should not be forced to work with LGBT families, while opponents of the proposed rule change argue tax payer money should not support agencies that discriminate against the LGBT communit.