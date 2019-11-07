Jonathan Manuel convicted of murdering 10-month-old, wounding 16-year-old

Manuel, of Marrero, was found guilty as charged of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The jury found that about 4:30 P.M., on Dec. 3, 2016, Manuel went to a home in the 2100 block of Caddy Drive and began shooting inside from the doorway.

Ten-month-old Xy’ahir “Nemo” Davis was shot twice and pronounced dead at West Jefferson Medical Center an hour later.

The 16-year-old boy survived numerous gunshot wounds.

The jury deliberated about two hours before returning with its verdicts.

Judge Donnie Rowan of the 24th Judicial District Court is scheduled to sentence Manuel on Dec. 6.