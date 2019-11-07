Joe Pesci has a new album coming out

Joe Pesci isn’t just returning to the screen.

The actor, set to appear in the Netflix film “The Irishman,” has a new album coming out after 21 years.

What? You didn’t know Pesci was a singer?

The “Goodfellas” actor actually was a lounge singer before his acting career took off.

His two previous albums were 1968’s “Little Joe Sure Can Sing!” and “Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You,” a 1998 parody based on his character from his hit 1992 comedy “My Cousin Vinny.”

The first single off of Pesci’s “Still Singing” album is reportedly a duet with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

“Entertainment Weekly” posted the track list for the album as follows:

1. How About You

2. Falling In Love is Wonderful

3. I Remember April

4. I’ll Be Seeing You

5. Round Midnight

6. If I Should Lose You

7. My Cherie Amour (feat. Adam Levine)

8. In My Solitude

9. Folks Who Live On The Hill

10. If I Ever Lost You

11. The Nearness of You (feat. Jimmy Scott)

12. Exodus

13. Baby Girl (feat. Adam Levine)

“Still Singing” is set to drop November 29, two days after “The Irishman” begins streaming on Netflix.