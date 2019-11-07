× Helen Cox High School student arrested on campus, facing multiple charges

At around 2:15 P.M. Thursday afternoon, JPSO deputies responded to a disturbance at Helen Cox High School.

During that disturbance, a number of acts of vandalism occurred, and one arrest was made.

The arrest was of a 16-year-old male student for battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, and interfering with an educational facility.

Our investigators will assist school personnel in attempting to locate those responsible for the vandalism and take any necessary enforcement actions.