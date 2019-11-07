Ed-itorial Podcast: Rival games for both LSU and the Saints this weekend

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed spoke to Hahnville Head Coach Nick Saltaformaggio, about Saints, LSU, Tulane, and high school football.

The LSU vs. Alabama rival game happening this Saturday. Number one LSU will take on number two Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The last time these teams met, Alabama defeated LSU 29-0.

And on Sunday, the 7-1 Saints take on the 1-7 Falcons.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!