Cyberattack in St. James Parish

ST. JAMES PARISH – On Sunday, November 3, parish officials became aware of an incident that impacted certain information systems, leading to a disruption of Parish operations.

An investigation is underway to limit further impact to the information systems.

Officials say they are also coordinating with personnel and resources from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist with efforts to restore operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.