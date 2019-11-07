× Cold front on the way with chilly conditions

A cold front is heading to the area and will arrive Thursday night. Ahead of the front expect warm and muggy conditions. Looking for mid to upper 70s through the afternoon.

Rain chances will be spotty with this system. Expect some showers with a few afternoon thunderstorms today. However not everybody will get the rain, and the overall chance is around 50-60%.

The bigger story with this front will be the temperatures. Afternoon temperatures on Friday likely won’t make it back up to 60. Look for breezy conditions as well so a chilly day.

We will see some 30s again by Saturday morning.