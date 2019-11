Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - What's it like to be married to a Saints player? Just ask Nikki Jordan.

That's exactly what Twist host Tamica Lee did recently when the two sat down for a fun interview we like to call, "Sideline Secrets".

Nikki talks about life with Cam, what she loves most about her husband and how he convinced her to grow his signature mustache.

Check out the full interview above!