× Brandon Martin sentenced to life for killing a Marrero teenager

On November 7, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Brandon Cordell Martin to a mandatory life sentence in prison for his conviction of killing a teenager.

A jury on Oct. 19 found Martin, 23, guilty as charged of the second-degree murder of 19-year-old Daz Alexis, and of obstruction of justice.

Martin, who lived in Marrero and New Orleans, shot Alexis in the head as they sat in Alexis’ car in Marrero on Nov. 18, 2017.

Martin then left Alexis’ body in a field near Johnny Jacobs Playground in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue in Marrero.

He also abandoned Alexis’ car in Marrero and eliminated evidence of his crime, leading to the obstruction of justice conviction.

After hearing impact testimony Thursday, Judge E. Adrian Adams of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced Martin to life without parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the murder and 20 years for the obstruction of justice.