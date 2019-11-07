Arrest made in October 13 Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX, LA – On November 7, 20-year-old Treyvon Burrell, of Patterson, was arrested on three counts of principle to attempted second degree murder & obstruction of justice.

On October 13, the Thibodaux Police Department received a phone call of a shooting that took place outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Ridgefield Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered two victims had been shot multiple times.

Medical personnel later arrived and transported both victims to local hospitals, with life threatening injuries.

Both victims were later stabilized and survived their injuries.

Thibodaux Police Detectives processed the scene.

This investigation has been ongoing and after a lengthy investigation, the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has worked together with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office to make an arrest.

Other suspects are not being ruled out, as the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue working diligently, following every lead necessary to apprehend any and all responsible parties involved.

Mr. Burrell was transported to the Town of Berwick Jail, where he is being held for future extradition back to Thibodaux.

The incident remains under investigation and a suspected motive of the shooting and the victims identify is still being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. More information will be released as it can be made available to the public.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at http://www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.