Airman missing in Gulf – massive search underway

New Orleans - An airman who fell from a C-130 airplane over the Gulf of Mexico during a special operations training exercise Tuesday (Nov. 5) is still missing-- in spite of a massive search involving multiple agencies.

According to the Coast Guard in Mobile, the incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m., and the search initially covered an area about two miles off the coast of Destin.

More than 24 hours later, the search had expanded to a 700 square mile area along the coast, all the way from Fort Walton Beach to Pensacola.

An Air Force statement, released by the 24th Special Operations Wing based at Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County, says the airman made "an unintentional water landing" during a planned jump in which he would have been connected to the C-130 by a "static line." That's a heavy cord that is sometimes used to train novice jumpers.

Instead, according to Coast Guard information provided to WEAR-TV (ABC) in Mobile, the unidentified airman was able to deploy his parachute as he fell, and could be seen treading water when he landed in the Gulf. But the C-130 crew lost sight of him as they came back around to his location.

The 24th Special Operations Wing has been joined in the search by Coast Guard planes, helicopters and boats, along with search teams from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, the U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group, and the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Offices.