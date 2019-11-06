Voting still happening, despite City hall power outage
NEW ORLEANS – Despite the current power outage at New Orleans City Hall, the building is still open for early voting.
Voting machines are connected to generator power, and the Registrar of Voters is facilitating early voting as planned.
Residents are still encouraged to vote early today at either City Hall or one of the three additional locations listed below:
- Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan Street, Room 105
- Chef Menteur Voting Machine Warehouse Site, 8870 Chef Menteur Highway
- Lake Vista Community Center, 6500 Spanish Fort Blvd.