Tulane hoops opens season with a win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Tulane's men's basketball team opened the season with a win, defeating Southeastern Louisiana 76-55 Wednesday night at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. It was the first win for Green Wave Head Coach Ron Hunter, who's in his first season leading the team.

Tulane trailed for the first few minutes, not scoring a basket until nearly 4 minutes into the game, but the Green Wave soon took the lead soon after and never trailed again. Jordan Walker led all scorers with 24 points and was 5-8 from three-point range. Teshaun Hightower chipped-in 18 points, 7 rebounds for Tulane, while Christion Thompson finished with a double-double of 10 points, 14 rebounds.

Ty Brewer was the only Southeastern player to score in double figures for the Lions, as the sophomore forward finished with 17 points and also 14 rebounds.

Tulane also had some special guests courtside for the win, with a few Pelicans players on-hand for the action. Rookies Zion Williamson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes, along with Frank Jackson all attended the Green Wave's season opener.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next-up for Tulane (1-0) is another home game against Jackson State next Tuesday, November 12th. They open the season with 3-straight home games. Southeastern (0-1) will host Xavier University of Louisiana for their next game on Monday, November 11th.