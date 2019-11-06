× Trump selects New Orleans attorney for Tax Court Judge

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) is praising President Trump’s appointment of Christian Weiler from New Orleans to the United States Tax Court.

The Tax Court provides a national forum to quickly resolve disputes between taxpayers and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Only 19 judges from across the United States serve on the court.

Weiler graduated with an Accounting degree from LSU and a Masters of Law in Taxation from Southern Methodist University. He obtained his law degree from Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans. He is certified as a tax law specialist by the Louisiana State Board of Legal Specialization and serves as the Programming Chair for the Louisiana State Bar Tax Section.

“Christian Weiler has impressive tax law credentials. President Trump made an outstanding pick for the Tax Court. He is willing to give up his law practice and move his family to serve our country. I am grateful for his love of the United States,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Weiler is a partner at Weiler & Rees in New Orleans and Covington and has been recognized as a top-rated tax attorney in New Orleans by Super Lawyers and New Orleans Magazine. He is a volunteer attorney for the Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Clinic. He has been recognized for multiple outstanding pro bono service awards for Louisiana’s indigent population. Weiler is active in the New Orleans community as a board member for the Boys and Girls Hope of Greater New Orleans, Children Neuromuscular Foundation of Louisiana, and Louise T. Fein Memorial Foundation. He is married with four children.

Full list of Judicial Nominees below:

Andrew L. Brasher of Alabama, to serve as Circuit Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Andrew Brasher currently serves as a United States District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama. Before taking the bench in May 2019, Judge Brasher was the Solicitor General of the State of Alabama, where he argued cases before the United States Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and the Alabama Supreme Court. He previously served for several years as the Deputy Solicitor General and practiced in the litigation and white-collar criminal defense practice groups in the Birmingham, Alabama office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Upon graduation from law school, Judge Brasher served as a law clerk to Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Judge Brasher earned his B.A., summa cum laude, from Samford University and his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review.



John P. Cronan of New York, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

John Cronan is the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. He previously served as the Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division from November 2017 to July 2018. Before joining the Criminal Division, Mr. Cronan was an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, where he supervised the Terrorism and International Narcotics Unit and served in the office’s Civil Division. Mr. Cronan has also served as an Adjunct Professor at New York University School of Law, where he co-taught a seminar on Federal criminal prosecutions. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Cronan served as a law clerk to Judge Barrington D. Parker, Jr. on both the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He also clerked for Judge Robert A. Katzmann of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Mr. Cronan earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University and his J.D. from Yale Law School.



William Scott Hardy of Pennsylvania, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Scott Hardy is a shareholder at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where his practice focuses on labor and employment matters. Before joining Ogletree Deakins in 2010, Mr. Hardy practiced for more than a decade at Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. He previously served as President of the Dean W. Edward Sell Chapter of the American Inns of Court. Mr. Hardy earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from Allegheny College and his J.D. from Notre Dame Law School.



John F. Heil III of Oklahoma, to serve as Judge on the United States District Courts for the Northern, Eastern and Western Districts of Oklahoma.

John Heil is a shareholder and director at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson, P.C. in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where his practice focuses on complex commercial litigation. Before joining Hall Estill, Mr. Heil served the State of Oklahoma as Assistant District Attorney in the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Heil earned his B.S. from Oklahoma State University and his J.D., with honors, from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where he served as an Editor for the Tulsa Law Journal.



John C. Hinderaker of Arizona, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

John Hinderaker currently serves as a Judge on the Arizona Superior Court for Pima County, having been appointed by Governor Doug Ducey in 2018. Before taking the bench, Judge Hinderaker was a partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP in Tucson, Arizona, where his practice focused on commercial litigation. Upon graduation from law school, Judge Hinderaker served as a law clerk to Judge John M. Roll and Judge Raymond T. Terlizzi, both of the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. Judge Hinderaker earned his B.A., with honors, from the University of California Santa Barbara and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Arizona College of Law, where he was a member of the Arizona Law Review.



Iris Lan of New York, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Iris Lan is an Associate Deputy Attorney General in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice. Ms. Lan is currently on detail from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, where she has served as an Assistant United States Attorney and most recently served as Deputy Chief of the Appellate Section. She has also served in the Department of Justice as an Attorney-Advisor in the Office of Legal Counsel and as a Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in the National Security Division. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lan served as a law clerk to Judge William C. Bryson of the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Ms. Lan earned her B.A., M.A., and J.D. from Harvard University.



Matthew T. Schelp of Missouri, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Matthew Schelp is a partner at Husch Blackwell LLP in Saint Louis, Missouri, where his practice focuses on government compliance, investigations, and litigation. Before joining Husch Blackwell, he founded a boutique litigation firm in Saint Louis and served for nearly a decade as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Missouri. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Schelp served in the U. S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He earned his B.S.B.A. and J.D. from the University of Missouri.



Carl Ezekiel Ross of Washington, D.C., to serve as Associate Judge on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Carl Ezekiel Ross serves as Counsel to the United States House of Representatives Committee on Ethics in Washington, D.C., where he investigates alleged violations of criminal law, civil law, and regulations, and prepares matters for adjudication by the Committee. Before joining the Committee, Mr. Ross served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, where he handled more than 100 Federal appellate and District Court matters. He also worked as a litigation associate with Arnold & Porter LLP before serving in the United States Attorney’s Office. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Ross served as a law clerk to the Honorable James R. Spencer of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Mr. Ross earned his B.A. from Oral Roberts University and his J.D. from William & Mary School of Law, where he served as Associate Articles Editor on the William & Mary Law Review.



Alina Ionescu Marshall of Virginia, to serve as Judge on the United States Tax Court.

Alina Marshall is Counsel to the Chief Judge of the United States Tax Court in Washington, D.C. Before assuming her current role at the United States Tax Court, Ms. Marshall practiced tax law at West & Feinberg, P.C. and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP and served as a Law Clerk on the United States Tax Court. Ms. Marshall has also served as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center in its Graduate Tax Program. Ms. Marshall earned her B.A., cum laude, from Yale University and her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she served as an Editor on the University of Pennsylvania Law Review.

