Transforming the Courts

Posted 5:07 PM, November 6, 2019, by
Data pix.

President Trump and his administration have now succeeded in choosing and installing nearly a quarter of the judges serving on Federal Appeals Courts.

The President is celebrating this milestone at the White House on Wednesday.

The Senate has confirmed more than 150 conservative  judges nominated by the President, and Senate republicans say they are not done.

Anna Wiernicki reports Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says the senate “will keep processing lifetime appointments to the judiciary” until democrats want to tackle other business.

