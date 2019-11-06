Transforming the Courts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Trump and his administration have now succeeded in choosing and installing nearly a quarter of the judges serving on Federal Appeals Courts.

The President is celebrating this milestone at the White House on Wednesday.

The Senate has confirmed more than 150 conservative judges nominated by the President, and Senate republicans say they are not done.

Anna Wiernicki reports Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says the senate “will keep processing lifetime appointments to the judiciary” until democrats want to tackle other business.