The French Market to host Inaugural International Celebration on November 15

NEW ORLEANS – For 225 years, the diverse cultures from around the globe that have made New Orleans home all have roots in the French Market making it a richly assorted international community.

The French Market will revel in their unique and diverse community, at the inaugural International Celebration on Friday, November 15, from 7:00 P.M. to 9:30 P.M.

The event will take place in the French Market’s public market buildings along North Peters Street and will feature an international market place and cuisine with live performances by Armando Leduc Y Salsa Royale at 7:00 P.M. and Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra at 8:15 P.M.

Rounding out the evening will be the French Market’s night market with an eclectic and diverse community of vendors selling arts & crafts, imported goods, and found treasures.

A mix of French Market eateries and international food vendors will be serving up cuisine for the festivities.

Vendors include Afrodisiac Food Truck & Catering, FilipiNola, VIET – Cultural Community Center in addition to French Market standards J’s Seafood Dock, Mother Nature’s Cupboard, Organic Banana, and Alberto’s Cheese & Wine Bistro.

Help the French Market plan by pre-register on Eventbrite. Attendees that pre-register are eligible to receive a free reusable French Market tote at the event, restrictions apply. The International Celebration at the French Market is free and open to the public.

The French Market District spans from the Shops at the Upper Pontalba on Jackson Square to Crescent Park, including the Shops of the Colonnade on Decatur Street and the open-air Farmers and Flea Markets. The District is open daily and offers an eclectic variety of shops, eateries, and events year-round.

