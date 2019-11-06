Saturday is the last day to vote early

Five days down, three to go.

Those still hoping to vote early can do so until Saturday, November 9.

Polls will be open from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 12 by 4:30 P.M.

You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 15 by 4:30 P.M. (other than military and overseas voters).

The Gubernatorial General Election is scheduled for November 16.

Want to know what’s on your local ballot? Check here.