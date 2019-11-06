Picture a 14-2 finish? “I would take it,” says Saints quarterback Drew Brees

Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he’s not keeping on eye on other possible contenders in the NFC, especially with a half a season to play.

Brees said the Saints need to handle their own business. However, if the Saints duplicate their 7-1 start over the final 8 games of the season, New Orleans would set a franchise record with 14 wins in a regular season.

Brees said 14-2 sounds good to him.

The Saints host the Falcons Sunday.

New Orleans had three players listed as limited on the Wednesday practice report submitted to the NFL.

They are running back Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle), cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring), and tight end Josh Hill (calf).

Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan was limited in practice with an ankle injury.

In the Falcons' last game, a 27-20 loss to Seattle, Matt Schaub started in place of Ryan and completed 39 of 52 passes, for 460 yards and a touchdown.