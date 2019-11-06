Paris Climate Withdrawal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senate Democrats, and one Senate Republican, are calling on the Trump Administration to rethink its decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

This week, the President made official his promise to remove the US from the international initiative to reduce carbon emissions by year 2025, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo officially notified the UN that the US will withdraw.

The President and his Republican allies say the climate agreement was too costly to US business.

Raquel Martin reports the withdrawal process will take time, and environmentalists say the US still has a chance to change course to avoid the impacts of climate change.