New Orleans City Park named as ‘One of the Best Urban Parks in America’

This month Travel Trivia compiled the 6 Best Urban Parks in the U.S. New Orleans City Park is proud to be named one of six ‘best urban parks’.

With its many attractions, events, and open green spaces, City Park’s 1300 acres is a dream destination for anyone year-round and is listed as number one on the list.

“Cities offer a number of perks, but access to great natural spaces isn’t always one of them. Fortunately, urban parks offer a great way to experience nature without ever leaving the city. While most of us may think of New York’s Central Park as the quintessential urban park, the truth is that these incredible outdoor spaces can be found in cities all across the country. Here are just six of the best urban parks in the United States,” says Travel Trivia.

Among other attractions, the website singled out: City Park’s collection of mature live oaks (the largest collection on the planet!), the New Orleans Botanical Garden, and the treasured Carousel. Friends of City Park fundraisers, Ghosts in the Oaks and Martini Madness, get a well-deserved shout out, too.

New Orleans City Park is in great company with other parks such as Forest Park and Falls Park.

“We’re so happy to be named one of America’s Best Urban Parks. We truly love seeing people in the Park recreating and enjoying being in New Orleans. As a world class Park, we know City Park is a true jewel of the nation and we’re always thrilled to hear it when others tout their agreement,” said Bob Becker, CEO for New Orleans City Park.