Love it, Like it, Hate it: Pasta Alternatives!
Are you looking for a better pasta alternative to eat instead of regular pasta? Some pasta boxes can be misleading, making you think you are choosing the better for you option, when actually you are not. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly has the best & worst pasta alternatives on store shelves.
LOVE IT!
Green Giant Zucchini Spirals: 15 calories – 2 grams carbs – 1-gram fiber – 0 mg sodium – 1 gram protein
Zucchini
Green Giant Butternut Squash Spirals: 50 calories – 12 grams carbs – 1-gram fiber – 0 mg sodium – 1-gram protein
Butternut squash
Palmini Hearts of Palm Linguine: 20 calories – 4 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 140 mg sodium – 2 grams protein
Sliced hearts of palm, salt, fumaric acid
Trader Giotto’s Red Lentil Sedanini: 190 calories – 32 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 20 mg sodium – 13 grams protein
Organic red lentil flour
Trade Joe’s Black Bean Rotini: 200 calories – 35 grams carbs – 15 grams fiber – 0 mg sodium – 14 grams protein
Organic black bean flour
Explore Cuisine Organic Edamame Spaghetti: 180 calories – 20 grams carbs – 13 grams fiber – 0 mg sodium – 24 grams protein
Organic edamame bean flour
LIKE IT!
Trader Joe’s Brown Rice and Quinoa Pasta: 210 calories – 39 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber -0 mg sodium – 5 grams protein
Brown rice flour, quinoa flour
Clearly Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti: 180 calories – 41 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 0 mg sodium – 7 grams protein
100% organic durum whole wheat flour
Hate it!
Dreamfields Healthy Carb Spaghetti: 190 calories – 41 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 10 mg sodium – 7 grams protein
White flour, wheat gluten, wheat protein
Luxury Hidden Veggie Thin Spaghetti: 200 calories – 42 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 5 mg sodium – 7 grams protein
White flour, sweet corn powder, carrot powder, squash powder
