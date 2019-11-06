× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Pasta Alternatives!

Are you looking for a better pasta alternative to eat instead of regular pasta? Some pasta boxes can be misleading, making you think you are choosing the better for you option, when actually you are not. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly has the best & worst pasta alternatives on store shelves.

LOVE IT!

Green Giant Zucchini Spirals: 15 calories – 2 grams carbs – 1-gram fiber – 0 mg sodium – 1 gram protein

Zucchini

Green Giant Butternut Squash Spirals: 50 calories – 12 grams carbs – 1-gram fiber – 0 mg sodium – 1-gram protein

Butternut squash

Palmini Hearts of Palm Linguine: 20 calories – 4 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 140 mg sodium – 2 grams protein

Sliced hearts of palm, salt, fumaric acid

Trader Giotto’s Red Lentil Sedanini: 190 calories – 32 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 20 mg sodium – 13 grams protein

Organic red lentil flour

Trade Joe’s Black Bean Rotini: 200 calories – 35 grams carbs – 15 grams fiber – 0 mg sodium – 14 grams protein

Organic black bean flour

Explore Cuisine Organic Edamame Spaghetti: 180 calories – 20 grams carbs – 13 grams fiber – 0 mg sodium – 24 grams protein

Organic edamame bean flour

LIKE IT!

Trader Joe’s Brown Rice and Quinoa Pasta: 210 calories – 39 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber -0 mg sodium – 5 grams protein

Brown rice flour, quinoa flour

Clearly Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti: 180 calories – 41 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 0 mg sodium – 7 grams protein

100% organic durum whole wheat flour

Hate it!

Dreamfields Healthy Carb Spaghetti: 190 calories – 41 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 10 mg sodium – 7 grams protein

White flour, wheat gluten, wheat protein

Luxury Hidden Veggie Thin Spaghetti: 200 calories – 42 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 5 mg sodium – 7 grams protein

White flour, sweet corn powder, carrot powder, squash powder

