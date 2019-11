Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gay rights groups are pushing Congress to pass a law to protect the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination, which they say is increasing.

Several groups have been to the Capitol to urge lawmakers to get moving.

They say there is strong support from Democrats and even some Republicans.

Trevor Shirley reports a bill which would provide those protections (the Equality Act HR5) has passed the House, but it remains stalled in the Senate.