Impeachment Hearings/Transcripts

The House has scheduled the first public hearings on impeachment for next week.

Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff today announce the hearings will begin Wednesday with testimony from the top American envoy to Ukraine William Taylor and State Department Official George Kent.

Closed door hearings continued today. And the US Ambassador to the European Union has changed his story.

Gordon Sonland, was appointed by President Trump, initially told lawmakers in a closed deposition that he didn’t recall much of what happened.

Sondland has sent an updated statement to Congress that he now remembers that he told Ukranian officials that military aid from the US to Ukraine was dependent on Ukraine investigating Democrats and President Trump’s political opponents.

Republican lawmakers say the reversal is not damaging to the President, as it’s simply Sondland’s “opinion.”

Alexandra Limon reporting.