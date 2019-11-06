Hoops revival: Delgado’s Williamson center gets $250 k facelift

14 months after a pipe burst, dumping 300 thousand gallons of water on Delgado’s Williamson Center, the school’s on campus gymnasium got a major upgrade.

A new floor, new lights, and new baskets are part of the $250,000 renovation. Delgado director of athletics Joe Scheuermann, and school officials, cut the ribbon on the new Dolphins’ hoops home Wednesday.

The home locker room has been renovated, and the a renovation of the visitors locker room is soon to follow.

Women's basketball coach Eddie Fields, and men's basketball coach Cliff Barthe' said the new Michael Williamson Center is great for Delgado's basketball future.

The damage to the facility occurred September 27, 2018.