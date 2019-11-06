First flight leaves from New Armstrong International Airport Terminal

KENNER, LA.– The first flight out of the new terminal at Armstrong International Airport is in the air.

Southwest Airlines flight 3238 took off at 5:05 a.m. with a second line sendoff.

Passengers were also treated to free doughnuts and a t-shirt commemorating the flight.

This morning’s flight kicked off the new, billion dollar terminal’s first full day of business.

Yesterday, Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Congressman Cedric Richmond were all on hand for the official ribbon cutting at the terminal.

The old MSY terminal was officially closed yesterday evening, with several flights arriving at the new terminal, last night.