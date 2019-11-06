FBI hopes new information will help identify 1982 New Orleans victim of serial killer Samuel Little

NEW ORLEANS – The FBI New Orleans Field Office has released new information regarding the alleged 1982 murder of a New Orleans woman in the Little Woods community of New Orleans East by prolific serial killer Samuel Little.

The FBI hopes that this new information will lead to a positive identification of the victim by a family member or friend.

New information:

The woman told Little she lived with her mother, who was sickly and possibly an invalid.

What we already know:

During a recent interview with 79-year-old Samuel Little, he indicated in approximately 1982, possibly in the autumn, he met a black female in New Orleans.

He described the woman as approximately 30-40 years old, 5’8”-5’9” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with “honey-colored” brown skin and medium-length straight hair.

He remembers she was wearing a pretty dress with buttons on the front.

Little said they met in a club where she was attending a birthday party with a group of friends and one of her two sisters. Little left with the woman in his vehicle, a Lincoln Continental Mark III.

The woman also gave Little the keys to her house.

Little drove the woman to the Little Woods exit off I-10, where he turned down a dirt road along a canal which was being dredged.

They exited his car, then Little pulled the woman towards the canal, where he killed her and left the body.

Afterward, Little drove back to the motel where he was staying in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

According to the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP), Little has confessed to 93 murders, and FBI crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible.

Law enforcement has been able to verify 50 confessions, with many more pending final confirmation.

Little says he strangled his 93 victims between 1970 and 2005. Many of his victims’ deaths, however, were originally ruled overdoses or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes.

Some bodies were never found.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in matching the remaining unconfirmed confessions. ViCAP, with the support of the Texas Rangers, has provided additional information and details about five cases in hopes someone may remember a detail which could further the investigation.

If you have any information linked to Little’s confessions, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a

tip online at tips.fbi.gov