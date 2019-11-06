× Beautiful again before cold front moves in

A beautiful fall day is on the way for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will begin to warm as southerly flow returns ahead of a cold front moving in on Thursday.

Expect most of the area in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. We will also see more sun than the past couple of days. This will be almost a perfect 10.

Enjoy it though because changes move in on Thursday. Upper 70s Thursday with scattered showers around the area and then colder air moves in on Friday with temperatures struggling to get to 60 by the afternoon. Not a lot of rain with this front overall but we will see a lot of cloud cover through Friday.