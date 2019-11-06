Aging Veteran Scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ahead of Veterans Day, the Senate Aging Committee spent the morning digging into how to protect the nation’s veterans against scams.

According to a 2017 AARP report, 78 percent of veterans reported attempts to scam and defraud them with pitches aimed at their status of veterans.

The same study also found that veterans are twice as likely as civilians to lose money to a scam.

Morgan Wright reports Senators say the Department of Veterans Affairs needs to take a more active role in tracking the scams and educating veterans about how to avoid them.