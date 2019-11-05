Your Local Election Headquarters: Early voting off to record-breaking start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The numbers are in and early voting is off to a record-breaking start. And now, the candidates for governor are treating every day like "election day."

Republican challenger Eddie Rispone voted on Monday.

And with tens of thousands of Louisianians already casting their votes, LSU Political Communications Professor Joshua Darr says campaign messages are in overdrive.

The Governor's campaign doubling down with a statement Monday, citing military veterans and tea party conservatives who have condemned Rispone.

While Rispone calls the backlash "a misunderstanding."

And Darr says it may not be the last between now and November 16.

The race between Governor Edwards and Eddie Rispone remains tight.

Our latest poll shows the democratic incumbent leading the republican by just two points.