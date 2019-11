Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is taking flak from all sides on the details of her "Medicare for All" plan, which she admits will cost $20.5 trillion in federal tax dollars.

Warren says the plan will be paid for with targeted spending cuts, taxes on corporations and the wealthy, and crack downs on tax evasion and fraud.

But conservative critics call it a taxpayers’ nightmare and a money pit.

Morgan Wright reporting.