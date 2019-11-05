Two suspects in custody confess to killing missing Metairie man

METAIRIE, LA – Two men were arrested in Baton Rouge, in connection with the shooting death of a missing Metairie man.

The case initially began as missing persons investigation, but was changed to a homicide with the discovery of the victim’s body.

Both from Baton Rouge, 22-year-old Herman Raney and 20-year-old La’Shon Brown were arrested in Baton Rouge, in reference to the homicide.

During interview, Raney and Brown admitted to arranging to purchase the victim’s vehicle and meeting with him in the 5800 block of Airline Drive.

The three took the car on a test drive, during which the victim was shot in the head. Raney and Brown each blamed the other for the fatal shot.

They also admitted to dumping the victim’s remains in the 600 block of Linden Street where it was eventually located.

Arrest warrants for both Raney and Brown were obtained for first degree murder and simple kidnapping.

They are currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison awaiting transfer to Jefferson Parish.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.