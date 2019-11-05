× Troopers investigate fatal crash on Interstate 12

MADISONVILLE, LA.– On Monday, at approximately 7:21 PM, State Troopers responded to a crash involving one vehicle on Interstate 12 approximately 3 miles west of LA 1077 in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash has claimed the life of 60-year-old John B. Poche of Hammond.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Poche was driving a Hyundai Genesis west on Interstate 12 in the right lane.

For reasons still under investigation, Poche’s vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and impacted a tree.

Despite being properly restrained, Poche sustained severe injuries in the crash.

He was transported to an area hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

As part of the investigation, blood samples were collected by St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for scientific analysis.

The investigation remains ongoing as Troopers review the evidence.

No additional information is available at this time.