Tickets on sale Friday morning for Trevor Noah at the Saenger Theatre

NEW ORLEANS – Due to popular demand Trevor Noah is extending his “Loud & Clear Tour” through 2020, with a performance at the Saenger Theatre.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, at 10 A.M., for the show on Saturday, March 28.

With over 75 sold-out North American shows this year, including his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden with an expected 14,000 in attendance, Trevor is bringing his wildly successful tour to new cities.

The 2020 shows kicks off January 10th in Buffalo New York, and will now visit arenas across the U.S., Europe, Ireland, Germany, India, and many more. With already one sold out show at the iconic O2 Arena in London selling over 15,000 tickets, this announcement includes a newly added second show on April 3rd.

The Emmy-winning The Daily Show host and celebrated comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events.

Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 8 comedy specials, most recently including “Son of Patricia” on Netflix.

Tickets for Trevor Noah will go on sale Friday, November 8th at 10 A.M. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater Theatre Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-982-2787. (The Saenger box office is currently closed.)

The box office, located at 1419 Basin Street., is open Monday through Friday 10am to 5pm. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.