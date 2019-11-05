‘The Elf on the Shelf’ Nov. 19 performance at the Saenger Theatre, relocated to Mahalia Jackson Theater

NEW ORLEANS – Due to the ongoing situation at the Hard Rock Hotel, the Tuesday, Nov. 19 performance of “The Elf on the Shelf,” originally scheduled to perform at the Saenger Theatre, will be relocated to the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Please note that the show time for the performance at Mahalia Jackson Theater is 6 P.M.

The Mahalia Jackson Theater is located at 1419 Basin St.

Tickets purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster will automatically be exchanged and those ticket buyers will receive comparable tickets via email from Ticketmaster.

Tickets purchased at the Saenger Theatre box office will need to be exchanged in person at the Mahalia Jackson Theater box office.

The box office is open Monday-Friday, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.