Test Kitchen Taylor: Four-Layer Fall Pie!

Posted 6:06 PM, November 5, 2019, by
Data pix.

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It may sound complicated but Test Kitchen Taylor's  Four-Layer Fall Pie is simple as can be. The whole office was fighting over the leftover mini pies!

Four-Layer Fall Pie
Keebler Mini Graham Pie Crust (6 count)
2 vanilla pudding cups
1/4 cup shredded coconut
1 can pumpkin puree
1 tub whipped cream cheese
1/2 tub cool whip
1/2 tsp pumpkin spice
1/4 cup caramel sauce
1/4 cup chopped pecans

Combine vanilla pudding and shredded coconut in a bowl, set aside.
Combine pumpkin puree and whipped cream cheese in a bowl, set aside.
Combine cool whip and pumpkin spice in a bowl, set aside.
Combine caramel sauce and chopped pecans in a bowl, set aside.
Layer the mini pie crusts starting with one part pudding mix, two parts pumpkin mix, one part spiced cool whip, and a dollop of caramel pecans.
Set in the fridge!
BONUS: With the leftover ingredients, mix together and add one tbsp cinnamon sugar. Serve as a dip with graham crackers.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.