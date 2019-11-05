Test Kitchen Taylor: Four-Layer Fall Pie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It may sound complicated but Test Kitchen Taylor's Four-Layer Fall Pie is simple as can be. The whole office was fighting over the leftover mini pies!

Four-Layer Fall Pie

Keebler Mini Graham Pie Crust (6 count)

2 vanilla pudding cups

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1 can pumpkin puree

1 tub whipped cream cheese

1/2 tub cool whip

1/2 tsp pumpkin spice

1/4 cup caramel sauce

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Combine vanilla pudding and shredded coconut in a bowl, set aside.

Combine pumpkin puree and whipped cream cheese in a bowl, set aside.

Combine cool whip and pumpkin spice in a bowl, set aside.

Combine caramel sauce and chopped pecans in a bowl, set aside.

Layer the mini pie crusts starting with one part pudding mix, two parts pumpkin mix, one part spiced cool whip, and a dollop of caramel pecans.

Set in the fridge!

BONUS: With the leftover ingredients, mix together and add one tbsp cinnamon sugar. Serve as a dip with graham crackers.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!