Test Kitchen Taylor: Four-Layer Fall Pie!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
It may sound complicated but Test Kitchen Taylor's Four-Layer Fall Pie is simple as can be. The whole office was fighting over the leftover mini pies!
Four-Layer Fall Pie
Keebler Mini Graham Pie Crust (6 count)
2 vanilla pudding cups
1/4 cup shredded coconut
1 can pumpkin puree
1 tub whipped cream cheese
1/2 tub cool whip
1/2 tsp pumpkin spice
1/4 cup caramel sauce
1/4 cup chopped pecans
Combine vanilla pudding and shredded coconut in a bowl, set aside.
Combine pumpkin puree and whipped cream cheese in a bowl, set aside.
Combine cool whip and pumpkin spice in a bowl, set aside.
Combine caramel sauce and chopped pecans in a bowl, set aside.
Layer the mini pie crusts starting with one part pudding mix, two parts pumpkin mix, one part spiced cool whip, and a dollop of caramel pecans.
Set in the fridge!
BONUS: With the leftover ingredients, mix together and add one tbsp cinnamon sugar. Serve as a dip with graham crackers.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!